Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GMS (GMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GMS (NYSE: GMS):

6/27/2022 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/24/2022 – GMS had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.00.

6/24/2022 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

GMS traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.31. 12,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83.

Get GMS Inc alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 238,897 shares of company stock valued at $10,390,742. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth about $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after buying an additional 449,795 shares in the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,490,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in GMS by 175.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 281,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 179,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GMS by 25.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 173,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.