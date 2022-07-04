Wedbush Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $80.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WAL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 3,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.67 per share, with a total value of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at $479,100.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,150 shares of company stock valued at $549,224. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 274.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 62.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,577,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,079,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 918.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.