Wedbush Lowers KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Neutral

Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $26.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 target price on KeyCorp in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.89.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.50 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

