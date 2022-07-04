Warp Finance (WARP) Market Cap Achieves $104,028.62

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for about $22.26 or 0.00112651 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $104,028.62 and $37,516.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007553 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003737 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

