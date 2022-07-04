Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €205.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been given a €205.00 ($218.09) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €227.00 ($241.49) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($195.74) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($164.89) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ETR:WCH traded down €1.80 ($1.91) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €135.80 ($144.47). 101,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €161.19 and a 200 day moving average price of €148.50. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.16. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($124.10) and a one year high of €187.10 ($199.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

