VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 49.1% in June

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,700 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 128,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 463,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

