Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Shares Acquired by Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings in Vinco Ventures were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBIG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 318,279 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinco Ventures by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBIG stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $1.27. The company had a trading volume of 523,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,495,740. Vinco Ventures, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70.

Vinco Ventures, Inc develops and commercializes end-to-end consumer products in North America. It offers kitchenware, small appliances, toys, pet care, baby products, health and beauty aids, entertainment venue merchandise, and housewares to retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

