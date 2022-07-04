VIMworld (VEED) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $453,916.00

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $453,916.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.00785104 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00085154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002371 BTC.

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

