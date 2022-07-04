VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $37.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

