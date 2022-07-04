Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.02.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,192,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

