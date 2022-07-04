Verso Token (VSO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00146686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.94 or 0.00797171 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00083703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016472 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.