Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.16 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Verge has a total market capitalization of $49.07 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00264083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,507,081,513 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

