Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $239,101.24 and approximately $593.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,793.23 or 0.99987368 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00041970 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00217881 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00245569 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00116048 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00059761 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004722 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

