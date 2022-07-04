Vectorspace AI Market Cap Reaches $19.39 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $92,892.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00295860 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $424.18 or 0.02146933 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006223 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Vectorspace AI

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,917,565 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

