Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($236.17) to €214.00 ($227.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

CCI stock opened at $172.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.60. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $153.70 and a 1 year high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

