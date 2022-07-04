Vantage Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $179.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.69 and a 200-day moving average of $341.01. The firm has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.77.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

