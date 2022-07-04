Vantage Investment Partners LLC Acquires 7,619 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 227,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after buying an additional 64,479 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 91,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

