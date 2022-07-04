Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Rise Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 61,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.21. 104,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.59. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

