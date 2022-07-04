Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by SYM FINANCIAL Corp

SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 8.7% of SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Hernani LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.99 on Monday, hitting $190.61. 80,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,058,482. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average is $216.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

