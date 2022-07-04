Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 339,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 535,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.89. 1,318,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,230,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

