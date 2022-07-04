VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,594 shares during the period. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up 4.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 55,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 385,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.65. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

