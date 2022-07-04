Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the May 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 244.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOYJF opened at $27.67 on Monday. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Valmet Oyj from €37.50 ($39.89) to €29.50 ($31.38) in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.