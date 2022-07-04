Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €25.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UN01. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. Uniper has a 12 month low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($45.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.