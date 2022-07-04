UGAS (UGAS) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

UGAS (UGAS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 14% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $219,180.98 and approximately $101,633.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars.

