Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) versus First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) and First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and First High-School Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Udemy and First High-School Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million 2.73 -$80.03 million N/A N/A First High-School Education Group $62.80 million 0.37 $8.17 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Udemy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and First High-School Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 10 0 2.77 First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.60%. First High-School Education Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 783.17%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Udemy.

Summary

Udemy beats First High-School Education Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy (Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About First High-School Education Group (Get Rating)

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. The company provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. It also offers management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a network of 20 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Chongqing municipality, Sichuan province, and Shaanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs and six tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

