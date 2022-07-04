UBS Group Trims Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Target Price to $85.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.38.

NYSE ES opened at $87.15 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

