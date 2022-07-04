UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €30.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($31.91) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($47.34) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($39.36) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR SDF traded down €1.45 ($1.54) during trading on Monday, hitting €21.74 ($23.13). 1,657,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.31. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €10.92 ($11.61) and a 1 year high of €36.45 ($38.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.95.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.