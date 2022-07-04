Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 36.8% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UBQU opened at $0.00 on Monday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Ubiquitech Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquitech Software (UBQU)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.