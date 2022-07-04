Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 36.8% in June

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,426,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBQU opened at $0.00 on Monday. Ubiquitech Software has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Ubiquitech Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

