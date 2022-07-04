Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,206 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

