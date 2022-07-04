U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,054. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

