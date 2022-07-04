Truist Financial Trims Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Target Price to $420.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $450.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.47.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA opened at $318.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 23,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.