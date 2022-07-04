Truist Financial Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $95.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.64.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $92.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.46.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 107,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

