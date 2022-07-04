Truist Financial Trims Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Target Price to $21.00

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $19.43 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 52,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

