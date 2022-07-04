Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 90.1 days.

TTBXF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

