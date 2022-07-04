Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

