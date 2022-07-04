Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 234,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.29 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

