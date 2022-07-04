Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Patrick Industries worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 38,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 303.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

NASDAQ PATK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,049. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.94. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 39.75% and a net margin of 6.35%. Patrick Industries’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.88%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $338,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 190,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,888,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $201,819.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,815,406.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,669. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

