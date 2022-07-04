Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Medpace worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Guggenheim began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

MEDP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.60. 8,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.09 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.47%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.