Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $17.25 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Barnes Group accounts for about 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Barnes Group worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1,647.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.25. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

