Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 19,937 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of United Bankshares worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $35.63. 21,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,192. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.74 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1483.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. acquired 7,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.60 per share, for a total transaction of $261,273.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

