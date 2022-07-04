Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $15,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,482. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.79 and a 1 year high of $134.50.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett purchased 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $238,493.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,566 shares in the company, valued at $427,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

