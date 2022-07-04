Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,141,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.09.

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $69.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,417. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $112.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

About Advanced Energy Industries (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.