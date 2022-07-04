Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,424 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $18,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 542,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,387,000 after buying an additional 383,847 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,017,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,582,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $13,217,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $12,222,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.60.

NYSE:AMN traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.73. 21,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.