Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,365 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of CSW Industrials worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSWI. Sidoti began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,330. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.03 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.13 and its 200 day moving average is $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.13. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.59%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

