Treat DAO One Day Volume Reaches $45,484.00 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00783418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

