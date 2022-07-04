Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$96.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $51.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.1785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

