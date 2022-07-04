Toncoin Market Cap Reaches $1.35 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00005741 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $1.35 billion and approximately $1.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00166137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00781564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016852 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

