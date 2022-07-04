Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Titan Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
