Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,077,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 5,404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (Get Rating)
