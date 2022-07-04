Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,077,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the May 31st total of 5,404,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

