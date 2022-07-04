Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,500 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 580,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.5 days.

Shares of Times Neighborhood stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Times Neighborhood has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31.

About Times Neighborhood (Get Rating)

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

